type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDr Likee storms the streets of Kumasi dressed like Anas - Video
Entertainment

Dr Likee storms the streets of Kumasi dressed like Anas – Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

When it comes to creating content (skit making) on social media for the public to have a good laugh, Dr Likee has now become one to look out for.

He takes advantage of the trending news and creates a comic video for netizens with the aim of helping to reduce the pressure in the system due to economic hardships.

Dr Likee (Akabenezer) has once again served his fans and followers on TikTok with a video mimicking and dressed as Undercover Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In a viral video, the popular skit maker stormed the streets of Kumasi dressed like Anas. He has had his face covered and had a bucket cap on.

The video sparked reactions on social media and had peeps laughing, but others felt it was dangerous for Dr Likee to do that as he could be mistaken for the real Anas since Ghanaians have been yearning to see him.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, November 22, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News