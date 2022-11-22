Dr Likee storms the streets of Kumasi dressed like Anas – Video

- Advertisement -

When it comes to creating content (skit making) on social media for the public to have a good laugh, Dr Likee has now become one to look out for.

He takes advantage of the trending news and creates a comic video for netizens with the aim of helping to reduce the pressure in the system due to economic hardships.

Dr Likee (Akabenezer) has once again served his fans and followers on TikTok with a video mimicking and dressed as Undercover Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In a viral video, the popular skit maker stormed the streets of Kumasi dressed like Anas. He has had his face covered and had a bucket cap on.

The video sparked reactions on social media and had peeps laughing, but others felt it was dangerous for Dr Likee to do that as he could be mistaken for the real Anas since Ghanaians have been yearning to see him.

