Dr Ofori Sarpong narrates how he met Despite who used to buy and sell underwears

- Advertisement -

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has given much insight about how he met his close confidant and business partner Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Many probably thought the two business-minded persons were blood brothers but Dr Ofori Sarpong speaking in an exclusive interview with Lexis Bill disclosed that they are not.

He said though they are not blood brothers, the relationship that exist between them goes beyond siblings are thicker than being blood brothers.

“We are not related but for now i will say we are related. You don’t necessary have to call someone your brother because you come from the same mother or same father with him” Dr Ofori Sarpong replied when he was asked whether he is related to Despite.

He revealed they grew up together that and that he and Dr Osei Kwame Despite have about six companies together.

When asked whether their friendship emanated from school or it was in the neighborhood Dr Ofori Sarpong divulged that Despite used to trade with them.

According Dr Ofori Sarpong Dr Osei Kwame Despite used to buy stuffs especially underwears from their shop, which was a family business and then they became a very good friends from there.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: