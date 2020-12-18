type here...
GhPage Entertainment Dr. Ofori Sarpong throws lavish party for daughter after graduating from Law...
Entertainment

Dr. Ofori Sarpong throws lavish party for daughter after graduating from Law School

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong daughter
Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong daughter
- Advertisement -

Business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong has thrown his daughter, Mandy Ofori, a lavish party after she graduated from Law School, and videos from the celebration have gone awash on social media.

News coming in yesterday was that Mandy Ofori, daughter of the CEO of Special Ice Company Limited, had been called to the bar.

In commemoration of her achievement, her dad threw her an expensive party which saw the Despite Family also join the celebration.

Kennedy Osei and Saahene Osei, sons of Osei Kwame Despite, were present to celebrate with Mandy.

Videos from the event have hit social media, as the Despite Family with the Ofori Sarpongs cut a cake together.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

After coming out successful from the dreaded Law School system, Mandy really did deserve a celebration.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, December 18, 2020
Accra
light rain
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
3.9mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News