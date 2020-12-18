Dr. Ofori Sarpong throws lavish party for daughter after graduating from Law School

- Advertisement -

Business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong has thrown his daughter, Mandy Ofori, a lavish party after she graduated from Law School, and videos from the celebration have gone awash on social media.

News coming in yesterday was that Mandy Ofori, daughter of the CEO of Special Ice Company Limited, had been called to the bar.

In commemoration of her achievement, her dad threw her an expensive party which saw the Despite Family also join the celebration.

Kennedy Osei and Saahene Osei, sons of Osei Kwame Despite, were present to celebrate with Mandy.

Videos from the event have hit social media, as the Despite Family with the Ofori Sarpongs cut a cake together.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong throws lavish party for his daughter after she graduated from Law school pic.twitter.com/YiB2GHn6BE — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 18, 2020

After coming out successful from the dreaded Law School system, Mandy really did deserve a celebration.