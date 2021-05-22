- Advertisement -

Ghanaian on-air personality, Maximus Address Mensah, popularly known as Dr Pounds, is getting married today, May 22, 2021, in a star-studded traditional wedding at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Photos and videos of the beautiful traditional ceremony have been widely shared on social media.

The Hitz FM presenter looked all dapper in an all-white Kaftan and complemented his look with a wine overcoat and a Kente-themed embroidery.

Guests at the wedding include Abeiku Santana, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, Kofi Kinaata, Prince David Osei, as well as Kuami Eugene who performed at the ceremony.

One thing that has also caught the attention of many is the fleet of luxurious vehicles paraded at the wedding.

The convoy includes some powerful Toyota V8 Land Cruiser’s, Lexus, Maserati and Porsche vehicles.

See below more photos gathered by GhPage.com