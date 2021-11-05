Dr UN Suffers Broken Heart – Says He’s Ready To Settle Down Again

- Advertisement -

Nonchalant Ghanaian con-artist nicknamed Dr. UN, has revealed that he’s currently single and aggressively searching for an elite lady to settle down with.

Speaking with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo segment, Dr. UN disclosed that he was initially married in the US but the lady left his sorry a$$ for another man.

He described that period as one of the darkest moments in his life because he cried his eyes out after the unanticipated split up.

Although, he claimed in the course of the interview that he has fully recovered from the broken heart but he still can’t get over his ex-lover.

Kwame Fordjour who is a self-styled Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), disclosed that he’s now ready to be a husband once again.

He additionally expressed that he needs a woman who would support him in all of his endeavors and accept him for who he is.

It can be recalled that about three months ago, an SHS female graduate accused Dr UN of impregnating her.

In the video that went viral on social media, Dr UN admitted to sleeping with the 17 years old lady denied impregnating her because he slept with her only once.