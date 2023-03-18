type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleDrama as woman called to testify in court starts bleating like a...
Lifestyle

Drama as woman called to testify in court starts bleating like a goat

By Armani Brooklyn
Drama as woman called to testify in court starts bleating like a goat
- Advertisement -

A Machokas court in Kenya experienced drama and confusion after an eyewitness called to testify in a case suddenly lost her ability to speak human language.

When the lady arrived at the courthouse and was supposed to speak, she started bleating like a goat.


In the video which has gone viral, she can be seen stumbling outside and bleating hysterically as court personnel and other onlookers observe her in disbelief.

READ ALSO: Woman nabs maid trying to poison her children with her urine & menstrual blood [Video]


According to local media, they were unable to continue with the case because the key witness was unable to talk.

When word of the woman’s odd behaviour spread, many people gathered in the area and flocked to Machakos court.

Watch the video below…

READ ALSO: Court dismisses Anas’ GH¢25m defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, March 18, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    84.1 ° F
    84.1 °
    84.1 °
    69 %
    3.8mph
    89 %
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News