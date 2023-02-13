- Advertisement -

The CEO of Adonko Bitters Dr Kwaku Oteng has stated that people should stop peddling lies about drinking alcohol being a sin because that isn’t true.

Some preachers in the country have spoken against Christians drinking alcohol saying it’s a sin and therefore it’s advisable that they stay away from it.

During a recent interview, Kwaku Oteng who is the CEO of Angel group of companies was questioned about this and asked why he is dealing in alcohol something that some Christians frown upon and still building churches for people.

In responding to the question posed, he revealed that people who are hypocrites are the ones who make the statements that drinking alcohol is a sin and would lead you to hell.

According to him, how can preachers be telling their congregation that drinking alcohol is a sin when the first miracle Jesus did was to change water into alcohol at the wedding.

Dr Kwaku Oteng mentioned that it’s rather over-taking alcoholic drinks that makes it a sin citing that when one overeats, he/she starts to behave in some way how much more alcohol.

He further stated that “palm wine’ is mentioned in the bible and he is able to do everything with the help of God who spoke with him to start the alcoholic business.

The business mogul cited another example saying in foreign countries there is always a nightclub under churches does it mean the church members won’t make it to Heaven?

