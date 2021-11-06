type here...
GhPageNewsDriver accused of causing fatal Akumadan accident remanded into police custody
News

Driver accused of causing fatal Akumadan accident remanded into police custody

By Kweku Derrick
Akumadan-accident-1
- Advertisement -

The Yutong Bus driver who is accused of causing an accident at Akumadan, in which six persons were burnt to death on Tuesday has been remanded into police custody by the Offinso Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region.

The driver absconded shortly after the incident, but he subsequently turned himself in and was detained.

He is expected to reappear before the court on 19th November 2021.

According to the prosecutors, their preliminary investigations show that the suspect ignored warning signs from passengers and the police at a checkpoint, before the accident occurred.

He has thus been provisionally charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

According to the Offinso North Police, the driver was on top speed as he approached a police checkpoint in Akumadan, the district capital of the Offinso North District.

Due to the speed, he could not avoid a head-on collision with a stationary Kia Rhino Truck parked at the Police checkpoint.

The Yutong Bus he was driving then caught fire after the collision, leading to six people being burned beyond recognition while 22 others sustained varying degrees of injury.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, November 6, 2021
Accra
clear sky
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
1.6mph
0 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News