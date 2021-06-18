- Advertisement -

A driver who knocked down a 27-year-old teacher of De Youngsters School at Adenta with his vehicle and abandoned her to die in a bush at Abokobi has been arrested by the police.

The incident happened at the Adentan-Dodowa traffic intersection at about 7 p.m. on June 7, 2021.

The suspect, Emeka Adams, 42, was arrested nine days after he had allegedly knocked down the teacher with a Hyundai Sonata Saloon vehicle with registration number GB 2126-20.

The unlicensed driver has since been charged with murder.

Confirming the arrest, the Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Mrs Effia Tenge, said after knocking down the teacher, the suspect picked her up under the pretext of taking her to a health facility for treatment.

However, she said police investigations showed that the suspect allegedly abandoned the teacher in a bush at Abokobi, instead of taking her to the hospital.

The body of the victim, she said, was later found in the bush at Abokobi and the police were informed. The police retrieved the body and conveyed it to the Police Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Police intelligence, she said, led to the arrest of Adams last Wednesday and the vehicle was also found in his possession.