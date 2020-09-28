A middle-aged man said to be a drivers’ mate identified as Kwaku allegedly killed himself with an orange seller’s knife at the 37 bus stop in Accra last Sunday 27th September 2020.

Hawkers and passengers at the 37 bus stop in Accra were left in shock on when Kwaku the bus conductor by the roadside. The incident, which resulted in many trooping to the scene, occurred around 10 pm.

According to an eyewitness account on the sad incident, Kwaku committed suicide with a knife belonging to an orange seller.

It is not known yet how he(deceased) got hold of the knife he used to allegedly slit his throat.

The deceased’s closest friend who gave his name as Taller gave the information that Kwaku before his death, loading Madina and Dodowa-bound vehicles the same evening looking strong.

Taller said he took a break and left the station for a few minutes, Kwaku who lived at Asamankesi was busily going about his daily business.

Taller very shocked disclosed that never imagined that he would return only to hear of his friend’s sad and sudden death.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Taller could not disclose what could have catapulted his friend to take his life. He lamented how difficult life would be for the deceased’s family especially his ageing mother since he was the breadwinner. RIP