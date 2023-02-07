- Advertisement -

The heated beef between Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong has been over several years running. Their fallout comes on the back of money issues about 8 years ago.

The management of Lumba took away the money they got from the launch of the “Hossana” song after the event was over when Ampong was taking pictures with his fans without his knowledge.

Great Ampong maintained to take legal action against his former music partner because he stripped him of his percentage of the agreed share of their 2015 album launch.

Years on, the two have had back and forth on social media. Finally, Great Ampong has thrown in the towel and is ready to smoke the peace pipe with Daddy Lumba.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has intervened to settle matters between the Gospel Musician, Great Ampong and Legendary High Life Musician, Daddy Lumba.

At a visit to Reign House Chapel on 5th February 2023 Great Ampong says he is ready to solve his indifferences with Daddy Lumba and be an example to believers who find themselves in a similar situation.

’ I must admit I was deeply hurt by Daddy Lumba, I decided not to grant interviews from the last two weeks to add more salt to injury.

A lot of people have spoken to me and admonished me to cease fire including Pastors, Kings, Industry people etc. Bitterness is not a good thing and I must appreciate where God has brought me to, it’s enough’’

Great Ampong made this statement after he was invited to minister at the Reign House Chapel under the leadership of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche in Accra.