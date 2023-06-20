type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDuncan Williams son Joel wanted to marry me - Yvonne Nelson
Entertainment

Duncan Williams son Joel wanted to marry me – Yvonne Nelson

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Joel-Duncan-Williams-and-Yvonne-Nelson
Joel-Duncan-Williams-and-Yvonne-Nelson
- Advertisement -

The interesting chapters of Yvonne Nelson‘s memoir “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson” continue to make social media headlines.

A chapter that discusses her relationship with Joel Duncan-Williams, the son of revered preacher Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, is included in the book.

Yvonne Nelson said in the book that in 2009, while she was working on a movie set, Joel visited the location to visit some friends and happened to spot her.

Also Read: Abena Korkor blast Sarkodie for aborting pregnancy with Yvonne Nelson

They developed a friendship that was so strong that they were on the verge of getting married, but Joel asked his father, Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams, to exorcise her of demons before they could get hitched.

Joel believed that given her profession as an actress, she probably bears evil spirits.

Read that portion below:

Read More: I was made to believe my father didn’t like me – Yvonne Nelson

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 20, 2023
    Accra
    moderate rain
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    75 %
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    76 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    78 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways