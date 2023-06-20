- Advertisement -

The interesting chapters of Yvonne Nelson‘s memoir “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson” continue to make social media headlines.

A chapter that discusses her relationship with Joel Duncan-Williams, the son of revered preacher Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, is included in the book.

Yvonne Nelson said in the book that in 2009, while she was working on a movie set, Joel visited the location to visit some friends and happened to spot her.

They developed a friendship that was so strong that they were on the verge of getting married, but Joel asked his father, Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams, to exorcise her of demons before they could get hitched.

Joel believed that given her profession as an actress, she probably bears evil spirits.

Read that portion below:

