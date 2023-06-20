Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Abena Korkor has spoken out over the abortion saga involving Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson, and she has something to say to the Tema-based rapper.

When Korkor learns what Sarkodie allegedly did to the actress all those years ago, he is horrified and disgusted.

With the release of her brand-new book, “I AM Not Yvonne Nelson,” Yvonne Nelson sent Ghanaians into a frenzy over the weekend.

The initial paragraphs from the book are shocking; according to Yvonne, Sarkodie tried to get her pregnant in 2010 but requested her to get an abortion because he wasn’t ready to take on the responsibility of raising a child.

Even worse, Sarkodie never phoned to check on her after she had the abortion, and she never heard from him again.

Social media was astonished by Yvonne’s admission, and Abena Korkor has chosen to join the discussion.

She posted: “Ei Sarkodie, you did it to Yvonne Nelson too? Ok vim!”

See the screenshot below:

