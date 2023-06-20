- Advertisement -

Actress Yvonne Nelson‘s newly released book “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON” is still the talk of the town as some Ghanaians who don’t like reading are struggling to find a copy of the book to read.

The book which talks about her life and struggles revealed some deep secrets and things she has been able to hide up until now.

In Chapter 18 of her book, she shared details of how she hated her Father Mr Okoe Nelson because her mother had made her understand that her father didn’t like her and from her own experience she accepted that.

In that chapter, the movie Producer disclosed that she has always asked her mother if the man she knows as her father is indeed her father because the way he was treating her made her look like an outcast.

But her mother has always confirmed to her that indeed Mr Nelson was her biological father adding that he just hated her for no reason.

Fast forward after an encounter with her father way back in Primary school, she vowed never to visit or step foot in her father’s house again because he had left her in the hall and called all the other children(her siblings) into his bedroom.

In 2016, she had a call saying her dad was seriously sick though she never wanted to visit him something pushed her to go and seek the answers she is seeking to know if truly she is his biological daughter.

Yvonne Nelson in her book revealed that she had planned to hug her father and pull a strand of his hair so she could conduct a DNA test to ascertain the truth.

But on reaching the house and seeing her dad everything changed and her plan to hug and pull the strand of his hair also vanished from her head.

They engaged in a conversation about her career and life in general but she couldn’t gather the courage to ask him that one question she has been wanting to ask him.

Upon looking at him and some other features she was very convinced that the man she knows to be her father isn’t her father.

She continued that her father Mr Nelson died and at the funeral, the eldest son of Mr Nelson almost beat her up because he said she has been disgracing their father in her interviews.

But all she said was the truth because she had no positive memory of the man she has in her life known to be her father because she was told the man hated her and she believed.

Yvonne mentioned that she is close with some of the children of Mr Nelson because they see her to be a sister but the others don’t like her.

The award-winning actress blamed her mother of saying things just to make her hate someone who isn’t her biological father all these years.

