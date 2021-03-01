Dzifa Bampoh quit job at Tullow oil, back to TV & radio, heads to TV3

- Advertisement -

One of Ghana’s finest voices to have read news on radio and TV Dzifa Bampoh is setting a huge comeback to the media industry after some years away from what she does best.

Dzifa widely known for her flagship news program with Evans Mensah on Joynews resigned from Joy FM four years to join oil company, Tullow Oil.

It has been confirmed the the woman who present news with dexterity will be joining Media General, the parent company of TV3 where her former colleague Roland Walker is currently working.

For the specific program and the roles she will be playing at her new destination, details are yet to come out on that regard but fliers have come out with so many congratulating her for agreeing to join Media General.

Dzifa ended her stint with multimedia in 2017, making her one of the longest serving journalists with the media group having served for 12 years.

Prior to that she had previously worked with government owned Ghana Broadcasting Service’s Unique FM.

The award winning journalist holds a first degree in English and History from the University of Ghana and also acquired Master’s in Communication at the University Of Ghana’s school of Communications Studies.