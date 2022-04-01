- Advertisement -

The implementation of the 1.5% Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) newly passed into law has yet to take effect, the Ghana Telecommunications Chamber has said.

This was in response to claims by Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, that the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Chamber have begun processes for the implementation of the new tax policy.

Speaking in a media interview earlier, Mahama Ayariga alleged that the two institutions have already started the processes to charge the tax, and urged them to put it on hold until the Supreme Court makes a decision on the Minority’s suit challenging the passage of the levy.

But reacting to the comments, Chief Executive Officer of the Telecommunications Chamber, Ken Ashigbey, indicated that his outfit has not yet had the full details of the bill after its passage to effect any implementation.

“It was only preparatory engagements that were being done and not as if anybody is implementing anything. What Parliament passes is what becomes law. In terms of the engagements we had with GRA, that was the spirit of the fact that the Bill was before Parliament. Since we had those initial conversations, there hasn’t been any implementation,” he said.

He added: “I have not seen the bill that has been passed, so we have not seen the date in there, so it will depend on what the GRA directs for our members to follow and configure their systems. So, there is still a lot to be done, and we are still waiting”

The government expects systems that will pave the way for the implementation of the electronic transfer levy to be ready by May 2022.