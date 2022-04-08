type here...
GhPageNewsOfficial: Implementation of E-Levy to start from May 1 – GRA
Official: Implementation of E-Levy to start from May 1 – GRA

By Kweku Derrick
MoMo and E-levy
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) will begin effective May 1, 2022.

In a notice published in the newspapers, the GRA said the decision was influenced by the passage of the E-Levy Bill by Parliament.

The E-Levy will impose 1.50% on all electronic transfers.

Coverage of E-Levy

This is a list of transactions that are covered and not covered by the controversial E-LEVY.

Transactions to be affected by E-LEVY

  • Mobile money transfers between accounts on the same electronic money issuer (EMI)
  • Mobile money transfers from an account on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI
  • Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts
  • Transfer from mobile money accounts to bank accounts
  • Bank transfers on a digital platform or application which originate from a bank account belonging to an individual to another individual

Transactions exempted from E-LEVY

  • Cumulative transfers of GHC100 per day made by the same person
  • Transfers between accounts owned by the same person
  • Transfers for the payment of taxes, fees and charges on the Ghana.gov platform
  • Electronic clearing of cheques
  • Specified merchant payments (that is, payments to commercial establishments registered with the GRA for income tax and VAT purposes)
  • Transfers between principal, master agent and agent’s accounts

    Source:GHPage

