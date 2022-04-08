The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) will begin effective May 1, 2022.
In a notice published in the newspapers, the GRA said the decision was influenced by the passage of the E-Levy Bill by Parliament.
The E-Levy will impose 1.50% on all electronic transfers.
Coverage of E-Levy
This is a list of transactions that are covered and not covered by the controversial E-LEVY.
Transactions to be affected by E-LEVY
- Mobile money transfers between accounts on the same electronic money issuer (EMI)
- Mobile money transfers from an account on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI
- Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts
- Transfer from mobile money accounts to bank accounts
- Bank transfers on a digital platform or application which originate from a bank account belonging to an individual to another individual
Transactions exempted from E-LEVY
- Cumulative transfers of GHC100 per day made by the same person
- Transfers between accounts owned by the same person
- Transfers for the payment of taxes, fees and charges on the Ghana.gov platform
- Electronic clearing of cheques
- Specified merchant payments (that is, payments to commercial establishments registered with the GRA for income tax and VAT purposes)
- Transfers between principal, master agent and agent’s accounts