The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) will begin effective May 1, 2022.

In a notice published in the newspapers, the GRA said the decision was influenced by the passage of the E-Levy Bill by Parliament.

The E-Levy will impose 1.50% on all electronic transfers.

Coverage of E-Levy

This is a list of transactions that are covered and not covered by the controversial E-LEVY.

Transactions to be affected by E-LEVY

Mobile money transfers between accounts on the same electronic money issuer (EMI)

Mobile money transfers from an account on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI

Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts

Transfer from mobile money accounts to bank accounts

Bank transfers on a digital platform or application which originate from a bank account belonging to an individual to another individual

Transactions exempted from E-LEVY