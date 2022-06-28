“E-levy is good, but Ghanaians do not like to pay tax” – Gabby Otchere Darko

- Advertisement -

Gabby Otchgere-Darko has blamed Ghanaians’ apathy towards the payment of taxes as a reason for the slow turnover of the E-LEVY after its implementation.

According to him, the E-LEVY is a good tax that was supposed to push for the development of the country and role everybody into the tax net.

However. following the failure of the E-LEVY to generate the estimated revenue, Gabby Othcere-Darko has blamed Ghanaians for failing to pay their tastes regularly.

In a tweet, the de facto Prime Minister intimated that Ghanaians, naturally do not like to pay tax reason the E-LEVY has only brought in 10 per cent of the estimated revenue target.

If the e-levy is so far not bringing in the estimated revenues, it does not mean it is a bad tax. It means Ghanaians simply do not want to pay taxes.

Gabby Othcere-Darko had earlier bemoaned how the E-LEVY has failed to yield the maximum results. He had cried over the fact that, despite the barrage of criticism that greeted the E-LEVY, it has not brought in much revenue after its implementation.