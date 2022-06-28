type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"E-levy is good, but Ghanaians do not like to pay tax" -...
News

“E-levy is good, but Ghanaians do not like to pay tax” – Gabby Otchere Darko

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Gabby Otchgere-Darko has blamed Ghanaians’ apathy towards the payment of taxes as a reason for the slow turnover of the E-LEVY after its implementation.

According to him, the E-LEVY is a good tax that was supposed to push for the development of the country and role everybody into the tax net.

However. following the failure of the E-LEVY to generate the estimated revenue, Gabby Othcere-Darko has blamed Ghanaians for failing to pay their tastes regularly.

Read Also: “E-levy is failing, we’ve raised only 10% of estimated revenue” – Gov’t

In a tweet, the de facto Prime Minister intimated that Ghanaians, naturally do not like to pay tax reason the E-LEVY has only brought in 10 per cent of the estimated revenue target.

If the e-levy is so far not bringing in the estimated revenues, it does not mean it is a bad tax. It means Ghanaians simply do not want to pay taxes.

Gabby Othcere-Darko had earlier bemoaned how the E-LEVY has failed to yield the maximum results. He had cried over the fact that, despite the barrage of criticism that greeted the E-LEVY, it has not brought in much revenue after its implementation.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 28, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    80 ° F
    80 °
    80 °
    77 %
    2.1mph
    94 %
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News