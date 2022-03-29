E-levy rate reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% as government pushes for its passing 

- Advertisement -

The government has agreed to cut the rate of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy by 0.25 per cent, according to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

If the E-levy Bill is adopted by parliament, the state will charge 1.5 per cent instead of the intended 1.75 per cent on all electronic transfers.

When Ken-Ofori Atta stood before the House on Tuesday, March 25, 2022, to table the motion for the start of the E-levy debate, he provided these details.

“During the period, the telecommunication operators agreed to reduce their charges by 25 percentage point to bring their part of the charge to 0.75 per cent.”

“In light of all these discussions and that same great spirit of cooperation, the government has also decided to reduce the rate of the levy from 1.75 to 1.5 per cent of the transfer.”

“At the consideration stage, I will bring the necessary amendments to reflect the changes”, he said.