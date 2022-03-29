type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsE-levy rate reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% as government pushes for its...
News

E-levy rate reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% as government pushes for its passing 

By Albert
E-levy rate reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% as government pushes for its passing 
- Advertisement -

The government has agreed to cut the rate of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy by 0.25 per cent, according to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

If the E-levy Bill is adopted by parliament, the state will charge 1.5 per cent instead of the intended 1.75 per cent on all electronic transfers.

When Ken-Ofori Atta stood before the House on Tuesday, March 25, 2022, to table the motion for the start of the E-levy debate, he provided these details.

“During the period, the telecommunication operators agreed to reduce their charges by 25 percentage point to bring their part of the charge to 0.75 per cent.”

“In light of all these discussions and that same great spirit of cooperation, the government has also decided to reduce the rate of the levy from 1.75 to 1.5 per cent of the transfer.”

“At the consideration stage, I will bring the necessary amendments to reflect the changes”, he said.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 29, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    75 %
    Tue
    89 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News