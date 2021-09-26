- Advertisement -

A 10-year-old girl has sadly died after a fire gutted a house at Akyem Gyadam at Akyem Oda municipality in the Eastern Region.

The fire started in the early hours of Sunday, September 26, 2021, around 1am-2am, while a family of four were sleeping in their room.

The mother of the 10-year-old got injured while rescuing her two other children – a boy and a girl – from the fire scene.

She is currently at the Akyem Oda Government Hospital receiving treatment.

This incident follows a similar one at the Akim Oda Central Market in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Property worth thousands of Ghana cedis belonging to traders was lost in the inferno as firefighters and residents fought to douse the fire.

That was the second in 18 years that fire of that magnitude had ravaged the Akim Oda market.

