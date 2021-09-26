type here...
GhPageNewsE/R: 10-yr-old girl dies in fire outbreak at Akyem Gyadam
News

E/R: 10-yr-old girl dies in fire outbreak at Akyem Gyadam

By Kweku Derrick
fire outbreak akyem gyadam
- Advertisement -

A 10-year-old girl has sadly died after a fire gutted a house at Akyem Gyadam at Akyem Oda municipality in the Eastern Region.

The fire started in the early hours of Sunday, September 26, 2021, around 1am-2am, while a family of four were sleeping in their room.

The mother of the 10-year-old got injured while rescuing her two other children – a boy and a girl – from the fire scene.

She is currently at the Akyem Oda Government Hospital receiving treatment.

This incident follows a similar one at the Akim Oda Central Market in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Property worth thousands of Ghana cedis belonging to traders was lost in the inferno as firefighters and residents fought to douse the fire.

That was the second in 18 years that fire of that magnitude had ravaged the Akim Oda market.

See more photos below.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, September 26, 2021
Accra
clear sky
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
2.2mph
0 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News