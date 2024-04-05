type here...
Eating poopoo, sekz with a dog and banged by 4 men – Slayqueen shares how she made $50,000 in Dubai

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Eating poopoo, sekz with a dog and bang by 4 men - Slayqueen reveals how she made $50,000 in Dubai
A young beautiful lady has anonymously confessed to how she was lured to Dubai by a close friend to engage in Porta Potty.

As disclosed by the anonymous lady, she agreed to date a Dubai millionaire who promised her Heaven on Earth

According to the lady, the millionaire stayed true to his words by taking her on an expensive shopping experience and also promised to give her $50,000 if she agreed to a one-night stand with him.

Fast forward, the D-Day came and to her utmost surprise, she was penetrated by 4 different men.

According to her, the 4 men made her sleep with a dog and penetrated all her holes.

They also pooped inside her mouth as they saw her their sexual sadism.

After the horrible experience, her friend who sent her on the trip just told her she would be used to it.

Read the full story from the screenshots below…

What is Dubai Porta Potty

The rich men of the Emirates have a lot of money to spend and evidently, a lot of unconventional fetishes to explore.

One of them involves paying a round trip for influencers from abroad to fly to their mansions and get dirty with them (quite literally).

That is poopooing on them and sometimes making them eat some of the faeces

In return, they also get paid anywhere between $25,000 and $50,000.

