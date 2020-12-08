The long-awaited 2020 election is finally over and what is left now if for the electoral commission is the presidential result and announce the winner of the presidential to the citizens.

Prior to the general elections, the EC announced that it would declare the results of the elections after 24hours a statement that got people worried in the first place.

Well, it been almost 24 hours since voting came to an end and counting of the ballot papers started.

An invitation has been sighted on social media were the electoral commission is inviting various stakeholders to the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) were they would declare the winner of the elections.

The declaration according to the invitation is scheduled to come off at 5pm today.

See the invitation below: