type here...
GhPage News EC officials chase Jean Mensah for non payment of allowances for 3...
News

EC officials chase Jean Mensah for non payment of allowances for 3 months now

By Nazir Hamzah
Mrs Jean Mensah
Mrs Jean Mensah
- Advertisement -

Some temporal officials who were recruited for the 2020 Ghana elections are after the EC Boss demanding their monies to be paid for the work they did.

According to the disgruntled workers, it’s been over three months now and their monies are still yet to be paid to them after working.

The young men and women say they have gone through processes at the various offices just for the EC boss to address their needs but that seems not to be working so they took their frustration onto social media.

Many of the temporal officials took to social media addressing the issue of non payment of the allowances and the need for the electoral commission boss Jean Mensah to pay them.

Not only for the work the did during the Elections, but also revealed that even before the election some of them were contracted to work for the EC which they still have not been paid.

SEE BELOW SCREENSHOTS OF SOME OF THEIR POSTS:

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, March 26, 2021
Accra
haze
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
1.6mph
35 %
Fri
89 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News