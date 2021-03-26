EC officials chase Jean Mensah for non payment of allowances for 3 months now

- Advertisement -

Some temporal officials who were recruited for the 2020 Ghana elections are after the EC Boss demanding their monies to be paid for the work they did.

According to the disgruntled workers, it’s been over three months now and their monies are still yet to be paid to them after working.

The young men and women say they have gone through processes at the various offices just for the EC boss to address their needs but that seems not to be working so they took their frustration onto social media.

Many of the temporal officials took to social media addressing the issue of non payment of the allowances and the need for the electoral commission boss Jean Mensah to pay them.

Not only for the work the did during the Elections, but also revealed that even before the election some of them were contracted to work for the EC which they still have not been paid.

SEE BELOW SCREENSHOTS OF SOME OF THEIR POSTS: