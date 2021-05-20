type here...
News

By Kweku Derrick
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced another phase of power interruptions, aka Dumsor, in some parts of Accra from Thursday, May 27 to Friday, June 11.

The power outages will start from 6:00 pm and end at 12:00am daily in over 40 communities placed in three different groups.

This is to facilitate the work of contractors in an effort to improve power supply reliability.

“The Kasoa Bulk Supply Point which is nearing completion and sponsored by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) under the auspices of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), will require a re-construction of a section of GRIDCo’s 161KV Winneba to Mallam transmission lines and tie-in-works. This exercise will lead to a shortfall in the transmission of power to Accra during the peak load hours,” the Electricity Company of Ghana said in a statement.

Areas that will be affected by the exercise include Dzorwulu, Cantonments, Golden Tulip, Ashale Botwe Old Town, Max Mart, Teshie Tebibiano among others.

Check out the full list below

Source:GHPage

