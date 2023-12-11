Edem arrested for knocking down a woman with his car who has since died

- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem was arraigned at the Kaneshie District Court on Monday morning, December 12, 2023.



The rapper was arrested and later granted bail for knocking down a woman on the George Walker Bush Highway around 2 a.m. last Saturday.



The ‘Nyedzilo’ hitmaker reportedly was behind the wheel of an unregistered Honda Touring vehicle at the time, according to a report on GH One news.

According to reports, Edem appeared before the court, presided over by Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo, to face charges related to the tragic incident.



The court documents revealed that the unidentified woman involved in the accident has sadly passed away.

The rapper faced charges of two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

During the court appearance, Edem’s plea was not taken, leaving the details of his defence to be presented at a later stage in the legal proceedings.



Despite this, the court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢50,000, requiring two sureties. Edem is scheduled to reappear in court on February 15, 2024, where further developments in the case will unfold.

