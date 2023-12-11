Harold Amenyah exposes how some Ghanaians want to have 3some with him and his beautiful wife

- Advertisement -



The actor, known for his award-winning performances made this assertion during a guest appearance on the United Showbiz show last weekend.

Approximately five months ago, Harold Amenyah made it into the headlines when he openly expressed his willingness to have a threesome experience if not for his wife.



The revelation, made during a discussion on GHOne TV, stirred a mix of curiosity and debate.



He mentioned that although he had not yet experienced a threesome, he was open to the idea, and it was something he had hoped to explore before turning 30.

Fast forward, speaking on the United Showbiz show last weekend, Harold disclosed that since making that statement, he has received a barrage of requests from individuals expressing interest in participating in his threesome fantasy.



The actor expressed surprise at the magnitude of the controversy and the curiosity his threesome comments sparked.



He claimed that for some months now, some people have gone as far as asking for requirements and details about how they can be part of his threesome encounter.

However, Harold Amenyah took the opportunity to clarify that his initial comment about the threesome was taken out of context and blown out of proportion.



He emphasized that it was a casual remark made during a discussion about unexplored experiences in relationships.



The actor stressed that he was not actively pushing for a threesome but rather responding to a question about aspects of relationships he hadn’t encountered.

“My comment about the threesome was taken out of context; it was not something I was actively pushing for. I was questioned during a show about what experiences I hadn’t had in a relationship, and my response included the idea of a threesome,” he clarified.

