“Ungrateful lady” – Ghanaians blast Mary for exposing Kuami Eugene’s fake birthday for her

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians on social media have come at Mary for exposing Kuami Eugene’s fake birthday party for her.

Mary, the ex-house help to Kuami Eugene has been trending on social media for about three weeks now after revealing her monthly salary and expressing concerns about her treatment in the musician’s house

Responding to accusations of ingratitude, Mary has provided clarifications on a particular incident surrounding her birthday celebration.

Recall that Mary faced public backlash after revealing that she received a monthly salary of 400-600 cedis while working for Kuami Eugene.



After the revelation, critics labelled her as ungrateful, pointing out instances where the musician reportedly treated her well, including a birthday celebration.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene faked my birthday just to chase clout on social media – Mary drops another bombshell

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



However, Mary has now shed light on the controversy, explaining in a recent interview.

Contrary to the perception created by some reports, Mary has clarified that the birthday decorations in question were not intended for her.



According to her, Kuami Eugene took her to Capitol to have dinner on the eve of her birthday.

While there, they saw someone else’s birthday decor, and the musician suggested that she pose in front of it for a photo to be posted on her actual birthday.

Mary emphasized that she simply followed her boss’s instructions and posed for the pictures, which were later shared by Kuami Eugene to wish her a happy birthday.



Unfortunately, certain blogs misinterpreted the situation, reporting that the musician had thrown a party for his house help.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: 70-year-old man shares the pictures of the over 300 ladies he has slept with including married women

Disappointed Ghanaians who have come across the story have labelled Mary as ungrateful and additionally shared their views on this new bombshell from the ex-househelp.

Sammuel Jackson – My Dad will always tell me Samuel, don’t feed any dog you see hungry some just need some strength to bite you I now understand

Prince De Influential – Since you’re now with your parents, they will organize a real one for you

Victoria Amoah – The sentence , ” He took you to capitol to have dinner on your birthday .'” alone will judge you….such an ungrateful being……how many of us even get peopl

Enocksob Bet – Yooo,we hear,let ur parent organise real one for u

Marion Atiemo – So what is wrong with what he did? He took you out on the eve of your birthday for dinner and you think it is nothing ? Ei some people make it hard for people to do good oo.

READ ALSO: Man drops the names of the over 300 women he has slept with to mark his 70th birthday