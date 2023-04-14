- Advertisement -

VRMG boss Edem has shared his displeasure about how some Ghanaians are engaging the services of some artiste lookalikes to perform at events.

For some time now there have been some people who resemble some top Ghanaian musicians going around parading themselves as lookalikes and sometimes performing songs of their artistes at events.

This at first was seen as not a so big deal but looks like things are getting out of hand with people now seeking the services of the lookalike rather than the original artistes.

Recently, the lookalike of Kuami Eugene was seen performing his songs at an event and this move got people raising concerns as to why the organisers would opt for a lookalike rather than the main artiste.

Following this Ewe rapper Edem took to his social media handle to bash people using the lookalikes for their programs and also some bloggers who are promoting these lookalikes.

According to his post, the artiste toil very hard to put words together in creating a song but organisers tend to rather book lookalikes who have done nothing while the artiste who released the song is out there struggling to make a living.

He posted: “What a “COUNTRY” u book a look alike to sing songs that someone toiled all their life to perfect as a craftsman and bloggers who posting for free are the same ppl who take money to promote those who worked hard demma products..SMH”

