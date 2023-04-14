type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRaw photo of Moesha Boduong without her make up and nice hairdo...
Entertainment

Raw photo of Moesha Boduong without her make up and nice hairdo causes a stir

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Moesha oduong
Moesha-Boduong
- Advertisement -

With her candid snapshot, Ghanaian actress, socialite, and former slay queen Moesha Boduong sparked a discussion on social media.

Without wigs or cosmetics, Moesha Boduong is portrayed in her natural state.

According to the photo, Moesha had just untied the lengthy braids she had been wearing for several months.

Also Read: Video Of Moesha Bodoung giving Yaw Dabo lap dance causes stir on social media

Social media users claim that the former slay queen has been sporting the braids for more than two months, so they have been anticipating her untying them for a while.

Fans can’t stop talking about Moesha’s braids, despite the fact that she has finally released them.

Social media users are shocked at how her situation has changed.

Some netizens were also quick to notice some other things about Moesha they’d never come across on her before.

Also Read: Ghanaian artistes are ungrateful – Mr Logic fires

See the photo below:

Read some comments below:

@Shaniesboahen: “At long last ?”

@berlyn90: “Eiii nti Moesha paa nie? Boi 3mer3 y3ni nkaso) Ampa”

@red_light_b: “Eii at long last the battle has ended”

@imtiz_afriq: “Sofo Maame kulikuli?”

@lawrie_osei: “Sofo maame dabodabo”

Read More: Ayisha Modi curses Diamond Appiah for duping her

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 14, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News