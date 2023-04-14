- Advertisement -

With her candid snapshot, Ghanaian actress, socialite, and former slay queen Moesha Boduong sparked a discussion on social media.

Without wigs or cosmetics, Moesha Boduong is portrayed in her natural state.

According to the photo, Moesha had just untied the lengthy braids she had been wearing for several months.

Social media users claim that the former slay queen has been sporting the braids for more than two months, so they have been anticipating her untying them for a while.

Fans can’t stop talking about Moesha’s braids, despite the fact that she has finally released them.

Social media users are shocked at how her situation has changed.

Some netizens were also quick to notice some other things about Moesha they’d never come across on her before.

See the photo below:

Read some comments below:

@Shaniesboahen: “At long last ?”

@berlyn90: “Eiii nti Moesha paa nie? Boi 3mer3 y3ni nkaso) Ampa”

@red_light_b: “Eii at long last the battle has ended”

@imtiz_afriq: “Sofo Maame kulikuli?”

@lawrie_osei: “Sofo maame dabodabo”

