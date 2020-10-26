Efia Odo and Archipalago dirty themselves on social media over her nude picture

Efia Odo and Archipalago were involved in a battle of words on Twitter over a nude picture posted by the the actress.

In a scuffle that resulted in a series of jabs and subliminal shots on social media, both influencers dissed each other over a post by Efia Odo exposing her left nipple.

Per Efia Odo’s caption, her tweet was for her fans who supposedly love her for who she is.

Meanwhile, Archipalago called Efia Odo to order and lashed out at her for constantly displaying nudity which in his opinion downgrades the Ghanaian woman.

According to him, Efia’s actions go beyond affecting just her as a brand but also the perception of people about Ghanaian women.

The socialite, who is currently pursuing a career in music, hit out at Efia for corrupting the Ghanaian youth with her incessant nude posts just to feed her thirst for clout and attention.

Efia, on the other hand, was not going to take the tweet lightly as she tweeted back calling Archipalago’s music career a failure and claimed he only trends when he attacks celebrities.

The combative Archipalago was definitely not going to let the actress’ comment slide as he shaded her by saying none of her boyfriends or exes could ever be as famous or as creative as him.

In addition, Archipalago in a bid to hit Efia Odo even harder tweeted that it goes without saying that the latter is only known for nude posts and that her acting career is as good as dead.

Both celebrities set social media ablaze over the weekend with their subtle jabs at each other generating massive conversation.