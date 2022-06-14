- Advertisement -

Actress Efia Odo is seemingly trying to rekindle her beef with singer Sista Afia and has apparently taken a subtle swipe at her on social media to get her attention.

It’s already public knowledge that the two celebs are not best of friends and have occasionally been at each other’s throats for quite a long while now.

At the least chance that avails itself, the rivals go hard on one another by insulting and body-shaming themselves via their social media platforms.

On Monday evening, Sista Afia dropped some hot bikini photos to announce her return to social media but the images got some undesired reactions from her some people online.

Sista Afia

Upon seeing the photos, Efia Odo did not hesitate to take a dig at Sista Afia even though she did not explicitly mention her name. But just as they know how to beef in a cryptic way, we also know how to decode their language.

In her hostile reaction, Efia Odo suggested that even the overedited photoshoot did not make Sista Afia look any better than her natural self.

‘Photoshop can’t save you’, she tweeted online.

Reacting to the comment, Sista Afia jabbed Efia Odo and called her an obsessed girl who seem jealous of her moves online.

She told her to rest and focus on improving her life instead of monitoring her moves.

The feud between Efia Odo and Sista Afia started in 2018 when it was alleged that Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was the cause of their animosity.

Our sources told us at the time that Sista Afia had been harbouring serious anger towards the Efia because she snatched Shatta Wale from her and made her lose all the benefits she was reaping from him.

On different occasions, the two clarified that their beef had nothing to do with Shatta Wale or any other man.

And just when we thought they had buried the hatchet on United Showbiz months ago, the two are at each other’s throat again.