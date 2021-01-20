type here...
Efia Odo slams owner of Pinamang Cosmetics for claiming she begged for a Ghc10,000 sofa

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Efia Odo has lit into the owner of Pinamang Cosmetics after she claimed, in an audio recording going around social media, that she bought the actress a sofa that cost Ghc10,000.

From the audio, she could be heard saying that Efia Odo like most Ghanaian celebrities is all glitz and glamour in front of the cameras yet penniless.

The owner, believed to be a middle-aged woman, disclosed that Efia Odo, who had an endorsement deal with her, begged her to buy her a sofa worth Ghc10,000.

Meanwhile, the plainspoken actress and photo model has rebutted the cosmetic business owner’s claim.

In a video, Efia in her slick American accent said that the couch at her house even costs more than the amount mentioned.

According to her, the money she received to endorse products from Pinamang Cosmetics could not even buy her couch, and that the owner was only going around spewing lies about her.

She wondered why a woman that matured would go granting interviews just to spread lies. She asserted that the hatred she gets in the industry is only out of envy.

Source:GHPAGE

