Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo has caused a frenzy on social media after she indirectly offered herself up for sex with Black Sherif.

If you have followed the bubbly and controversial internet sensation for quite a while, then you may already know her for her thirst-trapping and sexually suggestive online antics.

Efia Odo is very vocal about matters of the bedroom and admits she’s a bad bitch. She’s confident and doesn’t shy away from exposing her body on the Gram for attention.

She was quick to remind us of her sensuality when she reacted after Black Sherif shared two pictures on his Twitter page with the caption “pink watch. joker is not smiling”

She quoted the tweet suggestively writing, “I got something pink that’ll make you smile”

Following Efia’s post, many people have suggested that the only pink thing she was referring to was her private organ but she was sleek about not making it explicit.

On the back of this, social media users came out hard at her to explain what she meant by something pink because obviously there’s nothing pink she can offer a successful musician like Black Sherif to make him happy.