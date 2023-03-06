type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentEfia Odo throws herself at Black Sherif as she subtly offers him...
Entertainment

Efia Odo throws herself at Black Sherif as she subtly offers him free sex

By Kweku Derrick
Efia Odo and Black Sherif
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo has caused a frenzy on social media after she indirectly offered herself up for sex with Black Sherif.

If you have followed the bubbly and controversial internet sensation for quite a while, then you may already know her for her thirst-trapping and sexually suggestive online antics.

Efia Odo is very vocal about matters of the bedroom and admits she’s a bad bitch. She’s confident and doesn’t shy away from exposing her body on the Gram for attention.

She was quick to remind us of her sensuality when she reacted after Black Sherif shared two pictures on his Twitter page with the caption “pink watch. joker is not smiling”

She quoted the tweet suggestively writing, “I got something pink that’ll make you smile”

Following Efia’s post, many people have suggested that the only pink thing she was referring to was her private organ but she was sleek about not making it explicit.

On the back of this, social media users came out hard at her to explain what she meant by something pink because obviously there’s nothing pink she can offer a successful musician like Black Sherif to make him happy.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 6, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    83 ° F
    83 °
    83 °
    76 %
    4.2mph
    94 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    89 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News