Efya, whose real name is Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, has explained why she is drawn to the colour black.

She explained that because she is a “witch,” the colour appeals to her.

The singer continued to clarify her claim, attributing it to the musical genre she sings. She asserted that she records at night while everyone else is sleeping to keep herself alive.

She said: “I feel like it blends with every other colour. I think black is something that fits most of the time. Also, I like it because I’m a witch.”

She reported that as a result of the darkness starting to follow her at night, she was interested in the colour black.

“I don’t really sleep at night and it’s been like that for a very long time. So, I figured I might as well make it cool because I’m a very Nokturnal being and I come alive at night. Most of the time I like to work late at night because it’s quiet,” the songstress added.

She stated that she changed her Twitter handle to Nokturnal because she is constantly up at night.

Efya was questioned if she was going to wear a black dress for her wedding and she responded by saying that is one thing she has always wanted to do.

“Yes, it’s one of the things I’ve always wanted to do but I’m not sure anymore. We’ll see,” she said in the interview.

