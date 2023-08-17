- Advertisement -

TV personality and the mother of Ghanaian songstress Efya, Nana Adwoa Awindor has begged Ghanaians to stop spreading false stories about her daughter because it’s affecting her brand.

According to the former host of Greetings from Abroad, her daughter Efya has lost a lot of endorsement deals due to the numerous negative stories about her online.

She explained that she has always been advising her daughter to disregard such stories on social media about her whenever they come up because she believes those stories tend to lose their relevance in a short time.

“I know my daughter, I tell her not to take it in but pray about it, it will die off. The stories break her because these are instances where you are working on something to push her and these things come up.

This is why I was saying that we need to be careful of the way we do things and say things because you never know the effects.

“There was an instance we were working on a huge project and such news broke out. If you are an investor and you want to invest in a person and you hear such things, whether it is true or not, before you say jack, you may have taken a step back to check it,” she said.

Nana Adwoa Awindor mentioned that irrespective of what people are saying about her daughter she is supporting her fully as a mother would do for her child.

She further disclosed that she knew the negativity associated with people within the music industry but she still went ahead to offer support to her amidst all the negative things.

“As a mother, I feel bad about it but I know God has a better place for her. Maybe, these are propellers because the news affects us but like I said earlier, the better part of us is yet to come and not what is gone. I don’t believe in that,” Mrs. Awindor added.

She concluded that she would still support Efya if she decided to venture into another profession.