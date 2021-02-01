type here...
Eight (8) MPs test positive to COVID-19

By Qwame Benedict
Eight members of Parliament(MP) according to information reaching our news desk have tested positive to the deadly coronavirus.

According to the reports the eight cases are both from the majority and minority sides of parliament.

Per what we gathered, the names of the Members of Parliament who have been infected by the COVID-19 have remained hidden.

It is said that their names have not been released to the public due to the fear of stigmatization.

The number of active COVID-19 cases according to the GHS on an average daily rate stands at about 700.

Due to this the President during his address to the Nation yesterday, announced some restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.

Source:Ghpage

