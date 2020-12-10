Election 2020: How Celebrities reacted after Nana Addo was declared the President-elect

- Advertisement -

The Electoral Commission led by its Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensah, after the long wait finally declared President Nana Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 election.

According to her, Nana Addo who is the current President obtained 6,730,413 votes representing (51.59%) whilst John Dramani Mahama placed second garnering 6,214,889 which represents 47.3% of votes cast.

This simply means Ghanaians have once again given him the mandate to lead the country for the next four years.

After the declaration, some celebrities who came out openly to endorse him and others who were hiding at the back took to social media to congratulate the President on his re-election.

See some screenshot reactions below:

Bismark the joke

Juliet Ibrahim

Obrafour

Prince David Osei