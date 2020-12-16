type here...
#Election 2020: NDC releases their collated results to prove that John Mahama won

By Mr. Tabernacle
NDC
NDC
The National Democratic Congress has released its official collated 2020 election results to challenge the EC and to prove that John Mahama won.

In the party’s quest to discredit the Electoral Commission’s final verdict, they have accumulated all the results from all the 275 constituencies, thus, auditing polling stations pink sheets across the country.

According to the NDC, their flagbearer, ex-president Mahama polled 6,136,208 votes representing 50.15% whiles president-elect Nana Addo polled 5,972,887 representing 47.75% of the total votes cast.

See below the NDC’s Chart showing the ‘EC cooked collated results’ and their collated results;

NDC collated election 2020 results
There has been a whole lot of contentions between the two major parties, NDC and NPP over the results Madam Jean Mensa on Wednesday 9th December declared.

The NDC in its arguments says the election was rigged hence the results are ‘flawed’ and not legitimate for their consumption.

