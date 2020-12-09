Election 2020: Official full results from the Presidential election from 1st to 12th

- Advertisement -

The much awaited election 2020 has finally come to an end and the winner has already been declared with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo emerging as the winner and the President-elect.

The current and President-elect pulled a total of 6,730,413 of the valid votes cast in the elections representing 51.595%.

His biggest contender John Dramani Mahama and his NDC party managed to pull 6,214,889 which also represent 47.366%

Ghpage.com brings to you the full list of results in the presidential elections since people are only talking about just NDC and NPP.

See full list below: