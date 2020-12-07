Election 2020: One injured in Kasoa Polling Station shooting

Reports have alleged that there has been a shooting at a polling station in Kasoa and one person has been shot and is currently receiving treatment.

Per an eye witness report, a stray bullet hit a kid standing around the place of the incident in the hand.

The reports also alleged that it was a policeman who fired some warning shots in the midst of some confusion at the polling station.

His efforts to calm the situation down were in futility as the disturbance continued.

At the moment, the reports remain inconclusive and we cannot confirm if the account is indeed factual.