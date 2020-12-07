type here...
Election 2020: Vice President Bawumia casts his vote in Walewale

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Bawumia votes
Bawumia votes
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has exercised his franchise in the ongoing 2020 elections.

In the company of an entourage of functionaries and NPP officials, he voted at the Kperiga D/A Primary School polling station in Walewale in the Northern Region.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Bawumia votes
Bawumia votes
Bawumia votes
Bawumia votes
Bawumia votes
Bawumia votes

President Akufo-Addo and other distinguished personalities are also expected to cast their votes.

A total of over 17 million voters are expected to participate in the election as the Electoral Commission earlier announced that the results would be announced hours after voting ends.

The front runners in the Presidential race are Nana Akuffo Addo representing the NPP and John Dramani Mahama of the NDC.

So far, reports have it that the elections have been fairly peaceful except for some disturbances in the Odododiodio constituency in the Ga Mashie area as well as some violence in Fomena.

Source:GHPAGE

