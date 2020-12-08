type here...
GhPage News #Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency
News

#Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency

By Mr. Tabernacle
Sad reports at hand have it that 3 persons have been shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency.

The shooting incident happened at  Modak Hotel. Information has it that the hoodlums wanted to gundown the current MP, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye but the bullet rather hit three innocent civilians at grounds.

There has been unsteadiness at the coalition centre after collated provisional results put National Democratic Congress (NDC), parliamentary Candidate, Nii Lantery Vandapuye to be leading the ballot count, and to have a possible win of the polls.

The revolts intensified from the coalition centre, where outlaws were reported to have attack Nii Lantery Vandapuye in his hotel room where he was lodging.

Reports confirm that the security agents at the scene have not been able to control situations at the scene and needs reinforcement.

Upon reporting to the police, Nii Lantey Vandapuye was arrested together with other 30 hoodlums by the police for interrogations.

