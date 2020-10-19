Five Presidential hopefuls have been disqualified by the Electoral Commission from contesting the forthcoming general elections

This was made known by the Chairperson for the Commission, Jean Mensa during an update on the status of candidates following the submission of their respective forms ahead of the elections.

At a press conference in Accra, the EC stated that a myriad of issues triggered the disqualification, most of which involve the details provided by the political parties at the filing stage.

The affected aspirants include independent candidates Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Gane, Akwasi Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwesi Busumburu of the People’s National Party (PNP) and the United Front Party’s Agyenim Boateng.

There were cases that bother on allegations of forgery of signatures and manufacturing of endorsees will be forwarded to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further probe.

Meanwhile, the EC explained that the GHS100,000 filing fee will be refunded to the said candidates in line with the rules surrounding the process.

However, 12 aspirants have been successfully cleared to contest the December Presidential Elections, said the EC at Monday’s briefing.

They are, Nana Akufo-Addo, John Mahama, Alfred Walker, Bridgitte Dzorgbenuku, Akua Donkor, Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Hassan Ayariga, Ivor Greenstreet, Kofi Akpaloo, David Apasera, Christian Kwabena Andrews and Henry Herbert Nartey.