type here...
GhPage News Electoral Commission goes on Christmas break despite NDC's demonstrations
News

Electoral Commission goes on Christmas break despite NDC’s demonstrations

By Qwame Benedict
Jean-Mensa
Jean-Mensa
- Advertisement -

The Electoral Commission has announced to the general public that they would be heading for Christmas break starting from tomorrow 23rd December.

This was revealed in a press statement signed by the Deputy Chairman identified as Bossman E. Asare.

The full statement reads: “Following the successful and peaceful conduct of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, Management has decided that the commission will break for Christmas and New Year on Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020 and resume duty on Tuesday, 19th January, 2021.

On behalf of the Electoral Commission, I wish you All a merry Christmas and a Happy and a Prosperous New Year.

See screenshot below:

Ec holiday
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Accra
clear sky
79.4 ° F
79.4 °
79.4 °
82 %
2.7mph
0 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News