Electoral Commission goes on Christmas break despite NDC’s demonstrations

The Electoral Commission has announced to the general public that they would be heading for Christmas break starting from tomorrow 23rd December.

This was revealed in a press statement signed by the Deputy Chairman identified as Bossman E. Asare.

The full statement reads: “Following the successful and peaceful conduct of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, Management has decided that the commission will break for Christmas and New Year on Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020 and resume duty on Tuesday, 19th January, 2021.

On behalf of the Electoral Commission, I wish you All a merry Christmas and a Happy and a Prosperous New Year.“

