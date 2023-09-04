Emelia Brobbey Biography: Real age, cars, houses, net worth, kids, husband etc

- Advertisement -

Without a shred of doubt, Emelia Brobbey is a luminous figure in the realm of Ghanaian cinema.



Aside from being an award-winning actress, she’s also a charismatic television presenter who has graced the silver screen with her exceptional talent, leaving an indelible mark in the annals of entertainment.

In 2016, she won The Best Indigenous Actress of the Year.

She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress of the Year at the City People Entertainment Awards.

Emelia Brobbey Early Life

Emelia Brobbey was born on 6th January 1982 in Akyem Swedru hence she’s currently 43 years old.

Her parents are Mr Samuel P Brobbey and Madam Esther Brobbey. Despite having many siblings, not enough is known about them.



She had her early education at a private school in Akyem Swedru and later proceeded to have her O-level at Akyem Swedru Secondary School.



She later joined Presbyterian Teacher’s Training College to acquire teaching skills. She also enrolled for a diploma and certificate in broadcast journalism.

Acting Career

Emelia Brobbey’s acting career began in the early 2000s. She went mainstream within a short while due to her excellence.



Her ability to portray the roles given to her makes her a majority’s favourite. So far, Emelia Brobbey movies include.

(Pains of True Love, Medimafo Tease, Kofi Sika, Mansa The Pretty Crying Baby, Games of the Heart, Asantewaa, Asem Asa, Adofoasa, Seed Of Rejection, Kae Nkonyaa)

Singing career

Emelia is a gifted singer. She became active in the music scene in 2019 after releasing her first single known as Fa Meko.

Her second single, Odo Electric, was released in early 2020. Emelia Brobbey’s songs include Fa Meko Makoma ft. Kuami Eugene Odo Electric ft. Wendy Shay Fa Me Kor ft Prince

Emelia Brobbey Husband, Kids And Marriage

Emelia Brobbey, the Kumawood actress, was previously married to Dr. Kofi Adu Boateng, the founder of End Point Homeopathy Clinic.

Their wedding took place in 2010, but unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

Currently, Emelia Brobbey is not married and remains single. Nevertheless, there have been rumours and speculations linking her romantically with fellow Kumawood Bill Asamoah.

Emelia is a dedicated single mother who has two sons. Her first son was born while she was pursuing her education to become a teacher.

On the other hand, her second son, born on June 13, 2013, is from her previous marriage with Dr. Kofi Adu Boateng.

Houses And Cars

The actress possesses exquisite taste when it comes to luxurious automobiles and resides in one of Ghana’s most prestigious residences.

Her home has been a topic of conversation on numerous occasions, standing as a testament to her regal lifestyle.

She lives in a beautifully constructed house, exquisitely adorned with tasteful furnishings, truly embodying the essence of a queen.

Emelia Brobbey Networth

Emelia Brobbey’s Networth is estimated to be around $450,000.

