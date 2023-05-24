Serwaa Amihere Biography: Real age, husband, salary, children, cars, net worth, houses etc

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Serwaa Amihere is a stunning Ghanaian television personality and broadcast journalist who has been working with GHOne TV, a highly renowned news and entertainment television station in Ghana for the past seven years.



Throughout her career, Serwaa Amihere has showcased her multifaceted talents as a producer, reporter, and news anchor, contributing significantly to the station’s success.

Early Life Of Serwaa Amihere (Parents, Schools attended)



Mrs Lydia Tetteh and Mr Frank Yeboah are the parents of Serwaa Amihere.

Apparently, not much is known about her family because they have managed to keep a low profile when it comes to media appearances.

Her sister who shares a striking resemblance with her is very popular on the gram as @Mamiohmy hair.

She’s the only one among her siblings who has associated herself with Serwaa Amihere’s brand.

Serwaa Amihere Age



Serwaa Amihere is 33 years old. The beautiful TV presenter was born on March 8, 1990.

Education

Serwaa excelled academically from the time she was in primary school until the time she attended Yaa Asantewaa Secondary School.

She attended the elite Methodist University College in Ghana after completing her secondary education, where she earned a degree in Banking and Finance.

Career



Before becoming a known brand in the media space, Serwaa Amihere got her first work as a producer at GHOne shortly after graduating from Methodist University.

Although she lacked media experience at that time but her work as a producer served as an important stepping stone into the industry. She also worked as a journalist.

She worked as a fashion reporter for GHOne TV. She also presented stories of women in leadership because of her interest in women’s issues.

At the moment, Serwaa Amihere works for GHOne TV, Ghana’s 5th most-watched television station according to a survey conducted by Geopoll.

Marriage and Relationship Life And Children



Serwaa Amihere is currently single but a mother of one to a beautiful girl named Naana who is now 7 years old.

If you’re not new to social media, rumours that went viral a few years ago widely alleged that she and a Ghanaian musician who performs under the stage name King Promise were dating.

However, both have denied the rumours on multiple occasions.

Serwaa Amihere has also reiterated on several occasions that marriage is not important for her because there’s more to life than marriage.

Networth, cars and houses



Serwaa Amihere owns a Range Rover which she unveiled on her 30th birthday. About two years ago, she also flaunted her tear-rubber C-Class Mercedes Benz.

Brand Ambassadorial deals



Serwaa Amihere represents two companies as a brand ambassador. She represents OMH and Office & Co by SA as a brand ambassador.

While the specifics of the two contracts are undisclosed, both companies deal with fashion, which is one of Ghana’s fastest-growing industries, and hence more income.

Awards and Nominations

Producer of the Year at the 2018 Golden Movie Awards (won)

Most Influential Young Media Personality at the 2018 Avance Media (nominated)

Best TV Female News Anchor at the 2018 RTP Awards (won

Female TV Newscaster of the Year at the 2019 RTP Awards (won)

TV Personality of the Year at the 2020 National Communication Awards (won)

Female TV Newscaster of the Year at the 2020 RTP Awards (won)



Social Media Presence

Instagram – @SerwaaAmihere

