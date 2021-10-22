- Advertisement -

Actress Fella Makafui could not hold back her tears in court when her husband, Samuel Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Medikal was arraigned on Friday, October 22, 2021, following his arrest by the Accra Regional Police Command the night before, for brandishing a gun in a video on social media.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of displaying arms and ammunition against him.

Reports from the courtroom indicate that the rapper’s wife and his mother were in tears throughout the court sitting.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey argued that there is an aspect of the case that is still under investigation, hence Medikal ought to be remanded.

The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandoh, granted the request and remanded the accused person into prison custody for five days.

Medikal has reportedly been taken to the Ankaful Prison in the Central region to begin his 5-day Prison remand sentence.

Check out some scenes from the court in the video below.

Medikal arrived in court in handcuffs earlier today for his first hearing.

He wore a black hoodie and was escorted by police officers.

Watch the video below