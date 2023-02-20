type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleEmotional video of a little girl happily dancing at her mum's funeral...
Lifestyle

Emotional video of a little girl happily dancing at her mum’s funeral makes social media users sad

By Armani Brooklyn
Emotional video of a little girl happily dancing at her mum's funeral makes social media users sad
- Advertisement -

In the video circulating online, the little girl was seen dancing on the field surrounded by a large crowd who were present to bid the deceased their final goodbye.

As seen in the poignant video, the crowd of mourners who were short of words and deeply in emotions didn’t stop the little girl from dancing because they themselves were in a total state of sadness.

READ ALSO: I want my wives and children to fight at my funeral – Ajagurajah makes a bold statement

Clearly, the innocent child is still too young to understand the implications of the passage of her mother because she’s naive and doesn’t even understand the concept of death.

The way she played throughout the whole event clearly showed she was unable to figure out what was going on correctly.

Almost anyone who has come across the clip on Tiktok got emotional after viewing the video.

Some even shared their experiences when they lost their mother at her age.

Watch the video below to know more…

@sunnylipsy

She’s so innocent Jess ???

? original sound – Sunnylipsy

READ ALSO: Sex worker storms loyal customer’s funeral to twerk on his corpse

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 20, 2023
    Accra
    mist
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    1.9mph
    11 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News