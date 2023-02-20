- Advertisement -

An emotional video that is fast trending on social media captures the moment a little girl believed to be between 3-4 years old was happily dancing at her mum’s funeral.

In the video circulating online, the little girl was seen dancing on the field surrounded by a large crowd who were present to bid the deceased their final goodbye.

As seen in the poignant video, the crowd of mourners who were short of words and deeply in emotions didn’t stop the little girl from dancing because they themselves were in a total state of sadness.

Clearly, the innocent child is still too young to understand the implications of the passage of her mother because she’s naive and doesn’t even understand the concept of death.

The way she played throughout the whole event clearly showed she was unable to figure out what was going on correctly.

Almost anyone who has come across the clip on Tiktok got emotional after viewing the video.

Some even shared their experiences when they lost their mother at her age.

