Empress Gifty has spoken out for the first time after being installed as a Chief by the Igbo Community in Ghana.

The award-winning Gospel musician was recently installed as a Chief by His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu, Nigerian King of the Igbo Community in Ghana.

The musician would now be known as Chief Ugo Nma by the Igbo community amongst all Igbo communities worldwide.

She took to her social media after the ceremony at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra, Empress Gifty thanked all who graced and made the event a success.

She also thanked the Igbo community in the country for bestowing such an honour on her.

Her full post reads: “I would like to express my gratitude to the King and people of the Igbo Community in Ghana for bestowing such honour on me.

I am more than thrilled to be part of history as the Igbo Community in Ghana marks 10th anniversary on the throne today.

This honour by extension would deepen the cultural and economic ties between Ghana and Nigeria.

For this reason, I would avail myself for this cause, because we stand gain a lot by working together as Africans.

From today, I am one of you…DAAAAAAAAAAALU”

Congratulations to her on this new role.