Enapzy and Freddie take Kumasi drill music to another level

- Advertisement -

At the Ages Of 19 and 24, Freddie and Enapzy are already making waves in Kumasi with their new banger “Anadwo”.

After Asakaa boys broke into the scene and went global with Drill music, most of the talented upcoming artists in Kumasi took interest in making Drill songs and Enapzy’s new song definitely qualifies to be named among the top songs from Kumasi this year.

The visual for “Anadwo” which was shot by SlyGod Direction is currently on Youtube and the audio is on all digital platforms.

Also Read: Serwaa Amihere celebrates her 33rd birthday in grand style

The Former Armed Forces Senior High School Student Enapzy is looking forward to touring various Senior High Schools together with his partner Freddie who also completed Prempeh College last year.

They want to entertain Students and also educated them on the dangers and benefits of using Social Media.

Watch the video below: